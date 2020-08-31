Absent details, police shooting narratives seek to distract

CHICAGO (AP) — A familiar narrative has emerged since Jacob Blake’s shooting by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin. It’s one seen many times after a Black man or woman is killed or grievously wounded by police: That somehow his actions or past can explain why an officer fired seven bullets into his back. Authorities have been reluctant to release even the most basic information about the shooting or details about the white officer who fired. As a result, little is known about the two men beyond the arrest record of the man who was shot, and the number of years the officer has been on the force.