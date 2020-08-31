770-pound crocodile caught at Outback tourist destination

DARWIN, Australia (AP) — Wildlife rangers have trapped a 14 1/2-foot saltwater crocodile at a tourist destination in Australia’s Northern Territory, the biggest caught in the area in years. Wildlife ranger John Burke said Monday that the 770-pound male was caught in the Flora River on Friday at a remote nature park southwest of the Outback town of Katherine. A larger 15 1/2-foot croc had been trapped three years ago in the same wildlife management zone three years ago, but that was caught in the Katherine River, which is closer to the sea. Burke does not know of a larger croc caught in the Flora River.