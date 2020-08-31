 Skip to Content

2 shootings, 2 days: In Kenosha, a microcosm of US strife

3:01 pm Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The police shooting of a Black man, followed by the deaths of two protesters shot by a white teenager, have made Kenosha, Wisconsin, a microcosm of a nation wracked over racial inequity, policing and public safety. The bloodshed happened two days and 2 miles apart this month. Two accounts are getting told as Kenosha takes stock of a week of convulsion, and ahead of President Donald Trump’s planned visit Tuesday. But as people here navigate barricaded streets, boarded-up windows and their own place along some of the deepest fault lines cleaving the U.S., there are many more than two perspectives on what happened. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content