Xcel Energy employees to help with Hurricane Laura power restoration

WQOW - Thousands of people don't have electricity after Hurricane Laura, which is why Xcel Energy is sending help down south.

Nearly 250 employees and contractors will help restore power to people impacted by the hurricane. Thirty of those contract employees are from Wisconsin.

BJ Rauckman, senior director of distribution operations, said 670,000 customers are currently living without electricity.

They're also sending vegetation crews to cut away trees and bushes and Rauckman believes the toughest part of their job will be getting to the damaged sites.

"We support the customers here within Xcel Energy in a way that makes our workers very proud, and they want to be able to extend that to the folks that obviously have been impacted by this storm. They're going to take that same care down there that they basically give to our own customers so there is a sense of pride in being able to do something like this," said Rauckman.

Rauckman thinks their crews will be helping restore power for at least two or three weeks.