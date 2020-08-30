Wildland Firefighters from Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest support fire suppression out West

(WXPR-PUBLIC RADIO) -- Firefighters from the Northwoods are working on fires in western states.

There are more than 100 large fires burning in 15 states. The fires have burned more than 1.5 million acres in California and Arizona.

Alan Barbian is wildland firefighter and public information officer. He’s from Rhinelander and works for the Chequamegon Nicolet National forest.

Barbian is helping fight the Grizzly Creek Fire in Colorado. The fire has burned more than 32,000 acres. The has forced people to evacuate their homes and shutdown a major interstate in the state.

“You know, everybody out here is doing their best to put these fires out and putting in a lot of hours, using all the tools that we can. We’re just trying really hard to protect the communities of Glenwood City and Eagle,” said Barbian.

More than 800 people are working on the Grizzy Creek Fire.

Barbian says the high number of large fires across the U.S. is putting a strain on resources.

“Nationally we’re at level five which is the highest level for fire preparedness in the United States. All of the resources, everybody needs resources. They’re pretty thin right now. We almost don’t have enough to go around,” said Barbian.

The COVID-19 pandemic is changing how fire crews operate on large fires.

Normally firefighters assigned to wildfire would live in a giant camp where they all live and eat together.

“Firefighters are divided up into smaller spike camps and they’re spread out along the fire more so not everybody is together. We used to eat all of our meals together and we’d a have a big chow line and get our meals that way. That’s not the way it is anymore either,” said Barbian.

Barbian says there’s a lot more virtual aspects to fighting fires now.

Firefighters will hold daily briefings and give updates virtually instead of gathering everyone up for a meeting. Fire mangers will also communicate to the public more through websites and social media.

Barbian says the COVID-19 precautions have not negatively impacted firefighter’s ability to fight wildfires.

There are currently 20 people from the Chequamegon-Nicolet national forest who are supporting fire fighter operations out west.