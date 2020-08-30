Wildfires again threaten business in California wine country

HEALDSBURG, Calif. (AP) — Wildfire has been cruel to Northern California wine country lately. Major fires during three of the past four years have charred vineyards, burned down a historic winery and sent plumes of smoke above the neatly tended rows of vines that roll across the scenic hills. While the majority of vineyards, winemaking facilities and tasting rooms that lure tourists have escaped damage, the perception that the area is on fire yet again has not helped business. Add restrictions on winery tastings and dining during the coronavirus pandemic and winemakers say they are reeling.