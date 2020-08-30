UW-Madison Student Makes Aaron Rodgers Documentary

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Ethan Bacon, a student editor for Wisconsin's athletic department had plenty of free time once quarantine was placed in the state.

Growing up just two miles from Lambeau Field, Bacon is a lifelong Packers fan. In school he created video content for the atheltics department, and has always thought of making a packers centered film, yet never had the time.

In the spring he though "there's no better time than now". Since then he has put over 700 hours into making the documentary, up to 8 hours in a day, sometimes spanning into the early mornings. While all the video is shot by outside sources, Bacon captured the storytelling through his own editing eyes.

The two part documentary is free, and available on his youtube channel.

Bacon says many people have reached out, offering to pay him for his time and effort. He asks that any amount of money instead be donated to one of the childhood cancer organizations Aaron Rodgers often works with.

I asked Bacon what he hopes would come of this? A job with an NFL team? To go viral?

His response was, to get an internship with the packers.

That would be a short drive to work, and free rent sounds nice too.