Thai royalists rally in riposte to anti-government movement

BANGKOK (AP) — About 1,000 people have gathered in a Bangkok sports arena, swearing to defend Thailand’s monarchy from a student-led mass movement that they believe is a threat to the institution’s existence. Most of those attending the gathering Sunday were dressed in yellow shirts, a color closely associated with the monarchy and the ruling establishment. The gathering took place as anti-government protests gather momentum across the country, posing the strongest challenge yet to the rule of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Their protest movement is calling for new elections, amending the constitution and ending the intimidation of critics of the government.