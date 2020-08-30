Schofield Church Installs “Prayer Box”

Schofield, Wis. (WAOW) --Peace United Church of Christ in Schofield has installed a "prayer box" outside of their congregation on the corner of Grand & Church.

After getting the idea from a church in Wauwasota, Pastor Gloria Van Houten shared it, and within a week it was built and ready to go.

Peace UCC is continuing to hold their services virtually, through youtube, they felt they needed another resource for those needing prayer.

"Our members know how to reach me, but its for the community.We are really living in trying times, and we feel there are a number of folks who may not be affiliated with the church that would like their prayers said about whatever their concerns might be, and their joys too" said Pastor Van Houten.

The box looks like a mailbox, and contains notecards and a pencil. You can write your prayer donwn and deposit in the lock box.

Every Thursday around noon they will collect the prayers to be read for that following Sundays service.

The prayer box is located at 1530 Grand Ave. in Schofield. For more information, visit their website at:

http://www.peacechurchucc.com/?fbclid=IwAR0JhV5v0jcWRdpVc0Kv07sohR7029aGn_NqTAQk8Nh8U5zZ-L5W1OkidWg