Rally supporting police draws scores to downtown Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Scores of police supporters gathered in downtown Kenosha where protesters have demonstrated against police brutality since the shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend. Some attending the rally in the Wisconsin city on Sunday wore “back the blue” shirts. Others carried American flags. They applauded when law enforcement vehicles rolled by. A Kenosha police officer shot Blake in the back Aug. 23, leaving the 29-year-old Black man paralyzed. Protesters have marched in Kenosha every night since Blake’s shooting. Some protests have devolved into unrest. On Tuesday, two people were killed by an armed civilian during protests in Kenosha.