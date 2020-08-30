Police: Slain gunman’s mother, adult sister shot to death

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 43-year-old man fatally shot his mother and sister then fired at police officers from a second-floor balcony before he was shot and killed in suburban Detroit. Officers fatally shot the gunman about 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Dearborn Heights after he refused orders to stop firing or drop the semi-automatic rifle. The names of the suspect and his victims, ages 67 and 33, have not been released. Police say they are trying to determine a motive in the shooting. Officers later found a second rifle in the man’s bedroom along with about 30 loaded magazines of ammunition.