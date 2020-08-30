Marshfield Fairgrounds hosts Fair Food Event

Marshfield, Wis. (WAOW) -- In wake of the cancellation of the Central Wisconsin Fair, the association felt they needed to do something for the community.

This weekend, the grounds hosted staple fair food trucks. With free entry and parking, it was an easily accessible way to get your fair food craving.

Many of the trucks are owned locally, and with so many events cancelled this summer, the fair association felt it was one way to help the community, and generate some revenue for themselves as well.

"Our expectations for this event has been exceeded. We didn't know how well this would go over as a first time event, it's been a steady flow of people and were very happy", said organizer Dale Christiansen.

The event was such a success, that many of the trucks ran out of ingredients n day two; Saturday, and were unable to return for Sunday.

Families and friends walked the fairgrounds with hands full of fried bread, ice cream and more.

Dale says that although the event was a success, they don't intend on hosting it again in future years.

