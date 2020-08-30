Lebanon arrests 3 Egyptian suspects in Cairo gang rape case

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese security forces have arrested three Egyptian men wanted in their home country on charges of involvement in an alleged gang rape six years ago. The arrest was reported late on Saturday, following an Interpol notice for the suspects. A Lebanese security official said on Sunday that measures are underway to deport the three men, who are in their early 30s. A total of nine men are wanted in the case; two have been arrested in Egypt. The three arrested in Lebanon were apprehended in a village north of Beirut on Friday. The case, dating back to 2014, was uncovered by a social media account following sexual assaults in Egypt.