Gov. Evers asks President Trump to reconsider Kenosha visit

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers sent a letter to President Donald Trump Sunday afternoon urging the president to cancel his planned trip to survey damage in Kenosha following three nights of violence that culminated in the deaths of two people.

The White House stated Saturday President Trump would be visiting Kenosha on Tuesday to witness the damage from rioting.

The unrest came after a video went viral showing a Kenosha police officer, Rusten Sheskey, shooting Jacob Blake, a Black man, seven times in the back as Blake tried to get into his car while officers ordered him to stop.

Blake's family says the shooting happened in front of his three kids and has left the Kenosha man paralyzed.

In his letter Sunday, Evers told Trump his visit would only further stoke anger in a community that has been on edge since police shot Blake last Sunday.

"I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing," Evers wrote. "I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together."

17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse has been charged with killing two protesters and injuring another during violence that happened Tuesday night. Rittenhouse allegedly armed himself and traveled to Kenosha as a part of a loosely-organized militia that came in to protect businesses.

During a confrontation, Rittenhouse shot and killed one man. The teenager killed one person and injured another who chased down Rittenhouse after the initial shooting.

Read the full letter from Governor Evers to President Trump here: