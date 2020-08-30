ABC to air special presentation of ‘Black Panther’

(WKOW) -- Tributes for the late actor Chadwick Boseman continue to dominate social media and public discourse.

On Sunday, ABC Network will air a special presentation of Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther.'

Following the movie, there will be an ABC News Special titled, 'Chadwick Boseman - A Tribute To A King.'

It all starts at 7 p.m. CST, before News 9 at 10.

Boseman died Friday after losing his four-year battle to colon cancer. He was 43-years-old.