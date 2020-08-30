A bit cool this week, with some chances of rain

The day began quiet and rather cool, with lows ranging from the upper 30s and through the 40s. Fog was dense in river valleys and other low-lying areas. The afternoon was pleasant but a bit cool as highs ranged from the mid 60s to low 70s.

The temperature pattern for the week ahead will be cooler than average for late August and early September.

During the week there will be some rain chances, beginning Monday when scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely during the morning. A few showers will be possible especially through the southern part of the area Tuesday. The chance of showers and possibly some rumbles of thunder will return area-wide Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Showers and a few thunderstorms will then be possible Sunday.

Have a good night and a magnificent Monday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. August 30, 2020

