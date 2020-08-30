10.5 percent of COVID-19 tests return positive; 3 more deaths

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin reported many fewer COVID-19 test results Sunday as the state continued to tread water on many of the statistics health officials used to measure the pandemics effects.

The Department of Health Services reported 5,099 new test results since yesterday, of which 537—or 10.5 percent—came back positive, according to new numbers released today.

The remaining tests returned negative results. However, a negative test only means the person tested did not have the disease at the time. They could still contract COVID-19.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

The seven-day average of positive cases is at 8.3 percent.

DHS reported three new deaths, raising the total at 1,122 people (1.5 percent of positive cases) killed by the disease.

The state reported 4,562 new negative test results.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 66,699 or 88.6 percent, are considered recovered.

The state reported 29 new hospitalizations. Wisconsin hospitals are currently treating 268 patients with COVID-19. Of those, 90 are in intensive care units.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.