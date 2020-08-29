Zimbabwe’s ‘keyboard warriors’ hold protests off the streets

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Unable to protest on the streets, some in Zimbabwe are calling themselves “keyboard warriors” as they take to graffiti and social media to pressure a government that promised reform but is now accused of gross human rights abuses. But some analysts say online protests might not be enough to move President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who increasingly relies on security forces to crush dissent despite promising reforms when he took power after a coup in 2017. Activists are now using the hashtag #zimbabweanlivesmatter to encourage global pressure on Mnangagwa’s government. His government has responded with arrests and alleged abductions and torture.