With the conventions now over, what’s next in campaign 2020?

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden have emerged from their presidential nominating conventions, with each candidate believing he has a head of steam. Trump’s job approval ratings and standing in polls are perilously low for an incumbent. But Biden and other Democrats remember 2016, when Trump made an against-all-odds October comeback and defeated Hillary Clinton. As the 2020 campaign moves toward the fall home stretch, there are some things to keep in mind. Whose version of the other convinces more voters? Both Trump and Biden are trying to sell the other as not right for America. The upcoming debates could be crucial in answering that question and more.