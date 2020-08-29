UN expresses concern over ‘dramatic turn’ in Libya crisis

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations has voiced concern over what it called “a dramatic turn of events” in Libya’s civil war, after a power struggle between leaders of the Tripoli-based government surfaced in the wake of anti-corruption protests. Protests over deteriorating economic conditions erupted earlier this week in Tripoli and elsewhere in western Libya, which are held by the U.N.-supported government. Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj initially said “outlawed infiltrators” were responsible for the violence that followed protests, but his interior minister has now accused a government-allied militia of shooting at the demonstrators. Protests also spread to the southern and eastern towns under the control of rival east-based Libyan forces led by Khalifa Hifter.