Trump traveling ‘to be with those’ in hurricane-hit states

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is traveling to Louisiana and Texas to survey the damage after Hurricane Laura. The visit comes two days after he accepted his party’s nomination for a second term and allows him to use the trappings of his office to try to project empathy and leadership. A White House spokesman says Trump is traveling Saturday “to be with those who have been impacted by Hurricane Laura.” He is expected to survey storm damage and receive briefings on emergency operations and ongoing relief efforts. The Category 4 storm slammed the Gulf Coast, leaving at least 14 dead and wreaking havoc with severe winds and flooding.