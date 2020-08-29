Trump administration ends election security briefings

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has ended all election security briefings to Congress just weeks before Americans cast their ballots for president. The top U.S. intelligence official, National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe, told lawmakers Friday that they would only be receiving written updates about election security to help ensure the information “is not misunderstood nor politicized.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling the decision “a shocking abdication” of the lawful responsibility to keep the Congress informed, and a betrayal of the public’s right to know how foreign powers are trying to subvert their democracy.