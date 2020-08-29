Spotting the signs of a meth lab

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - More home meth labs like the one that started a fire in Onalaska could pop up in the future according to a La Crosse County Sheriff's Office investigator.

Investigator Fritz Leinfelder is part of Wisconsin's CLEAR (Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response) Team. They've received information that Mexican cartels might increase the price of their meth which is most commonly found in their raids around Western Wisconsin.

If there is an increase, this could potentially create an opportunity to create a potential for local cooks to attempt to undercut the price or users to start their own labs.

These labs pose a serious danger to the community and have the possibility to explode or cause fires.

Residents can spot a meth lab through some of these signs...

Strong smell of ammonia

Popped out blister packets of pseudopherine

Deconstructed lithium batteries

Soda bottles that look bloated and filled with a sludgy substance

Cut open cold packs

Abusing methamphetamines can seriously damage a human being and cause death due to the chemicals that go into making the product.

"Just look at the long term aspect of just using methamphetamine and being long-term exposure to these different chemicals that you're inhaling and whether it's a daily basis or whatever they're cooking," said Leinfelder.

Leinfelder said you should call law enforcement if you spot some of these signs. It could help protect family and neighbors while helping investigators do their job.

"It's never a bother," said Leinfelder. "We're always going to take the call. We're always going to look into it one way or another, and again, it might be that one little tiny that could be the piece we need to take a significant drug dealer off the streets."

The lab found in Onalaska was one of the first Leinfelder has dismantled this year.