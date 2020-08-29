Silver Alert: 65-year-old man missing from Adams County

TOWN OF ROME (WKOW) -- Authorities in Adams County have issued a Silver Alert for a man missing from the Town of Rome.

Dale Mark Larson, 65, was last seen on the 1400 block of Rapids Trail on Friday at 4 p.m., according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say he left riding a silver Trek bicycle and that Larson has dementia and is diabetic/insulin dependent.

He has a short silver beard wearing black biking shorts, a bright yellow Under Armour shirt, and a biking helmet.

Anyone with information is asked to call Adams County Sheriff's Office at 608-339-3304 ext 0.