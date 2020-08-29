Prominent lawyer in Haiti is shot and killed at his home

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Police in Haiti say a prominent lawyer in Haiti was shot and killed at his home. Police say Monferrier Dorval, head of the bar association in the capital, Port-au-Prince, was attacked on Friday night. An investigation is underway. Haitian President Jovenel Moïse has denounced the killing, saying on Twitter that it is a “great loss for the country.” Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe says Dorval’s killing followed attacks on other Haitian citizens in recent days and that authorities will work to bring the perpetrators to justice.