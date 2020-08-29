Packers CEO says team shouldn’t have to ‘stick to sports’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy disagrees with the notion that the team should “stick to sports” and discusses the team’s plans for addressing social justice concerns in video on the team’s website. The video was released two days after the Packers canceled practice to discuss these matters and nearly a week after 29-year-old Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. An attorney for Blake’s family has said Blake is paralyzed. Murphy cited Vince Lombardi and noted the former Packers coach was “ahead of his time in signing and supporting Black players when few in the league did.”