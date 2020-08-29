One of the most beautiful weekends this year, cool weather continues ahead.

The past few days the plants definitely got their fair share of water with showers and thunderstorms in the area but conditions cleared out and cooled down bringing a comfortable weekend.

A high pressure system moved in Saturday morning bringing clear skies and cool temperatures along with it. Dew points have also fallen leaving pleasant outdoor conditions. The daytime high temperature is 73 degrees which is slightly below average for this time of year and today was quite windy as well with speeds of around 10-15 miles an hour all day long.

Tonight the wind will die down but temperatures will become quite chilly with a forecast low of 48 degrees. The skies will be clear moving to additional clear skies on Sunday.

Sunday is shaping up to be another beautiful day with similar conditions to Saturday. The high temperature for Sunday will be 73 degrees but wind speeds will be lower with a SE wind of 5-10 mph.

Once again the skies will be clear and outside will be very comfortable. Sunday will be another beautiful day to spend exercising or exploring the outdoors.

The next cold front will move into our region early on Monday. Along with the front, we will likely see some morning isolated showers and storms. Currently forecast projections have the rain moving into the area in two quick spurts. An early flash of showers may appear around 3-4 AM and another flash of isolated rain around 7-9 AM. The rain totals currently do not look very high and severe weather is unlikely. Temperatures Monday looking to only make there way up to around 71 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and cool with a high of 70 degrees. There is a slight chance of showers into the evening although likely not severe once again. Wednesday was originally showing a chance for some rain but now lacks the moisture for any showers. Wednesday is looking slightly breezy with a mix of sun and clouds overhead.

The rest of the week is once again very mild and cool. The high temperature Friday looking to drop into the upper 60s. Next Saturday however is showing a slight to moderate chance of thunderstorms but for now, uncertain.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend and the cool week ahead! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock

On August 29th in weather history:

2005 - Hurricane Katrina made landfall in Plaquemines Parish in southeastern Louisiana early on the 29th with maximum sustained winds near 125 mph, a strong category-three, and the third most-intense landfalling hurricane in U.S. history. The center of the hurricane passed just east of New Orleans, where winds gusted over 100 mph. Widespread devastation and unprecedented flooding occurred, submerging at least 80 percent of the city as levees failed. Farther east, powerful winds and a devastating storm surge of 20-30 feet raked the Mississippi coastline, including Gulfport and Biloxi, where Gulf of Mexico floodwaters spread several miles inland. Rainfall amounts of 8-10 inches were common along and to the east of the storm's path. Katrina weakened to a tropical storm as it tracked northward through Mississippi and gradually lost its identity as it moved into the Tennessee Valley on the 30th.