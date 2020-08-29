North Macedonia’s parliament begins debate on new government

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s parliament has started debate on a vote of confidence for a new left-wing coalition government after the Social Democrats and their ethnic Albanian partners secured a majority in parliament in July’s general election. Prime Minister Zoran Zaev presented a more streamlined cabinet with 19 ministers, seven fewer than before. Ethnic Albanians hold seven positions. Zaev told lawmakers his new Cabinet will focus on reviving the economy, dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and fighting corruption. Debate began Saturday and will conclude before Sunday at midnight. Approval is expected, since Zaev and his allies won 62 of the 120 seats in parliament.