NFL teams huddling up to devise plans for social change

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets were one of nine NFL teams that canceled practice Thursday in wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin last Sunday. The entire team spent more than four hours talking about racial injustice and social issues and continued those discussions on Friday. Many teams around the league have had similar conversations in the days since Blake was left paralyzed after being shot in the back by a police officer in Kenosha. NFL franchises have begun devising plans to effect change among each other and in the community.