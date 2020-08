Waushara Co. (WAOW) -- One person is dead after a crash near Coloma Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say it happened on WIS 21 west of 4th Avenue around 2:51 p.m.

They say a semi-tractor trailer and Dodge Caravan collided. The 50-year-old driver of the Caravan was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver and passenger of the semi-tractor trailer were not hurt.

No details into a cause of the crash were released.