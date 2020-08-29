Death toll rises to 29 in north China restaurant collapse

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities say the death toll has risen to 29 in the collapse of a two-story restaurant in the northern province of Shanxi. The Ministry of Emergency Management says another 28 people were injured, seven of them seriously, when the building suddenly tumbled on Saturday. It says rescue operations have now concluded, but there was no immediate word on what caused the collapse. The restaurant was in Shanxi province’s Xiangfen county, about 400 miles southwest of Beijing. Hundreds of rescue workers wearing hardhats and face masks had searched the rubble, lifting slabs of concrete in hopes of freeing survivors.