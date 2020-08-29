Crashes mar Tour de France opener in stormy Nice

NICE, France (AP) — Known for its sunny weather, the seaside city of Nice looked more like a treacherous ice rink as heavy rain and storms played havoc with Tour de France riders on the opening day of cycling’s marquee race. The bad weather caused inevitable crashes on Saturday. The pouring rain in the Riviera resort followed a long spell of hot and dry weather. It particularly affected defending champion Egan Bernal’s Ineos team. Two of the Colombian climber’s key teammates Pavel Sivakov and Andrey Amador were involved in pileups. Several overall contenders including Frenchman Thibaut Pinot and Colombian climber Nairo Quintana also went down.