 Skip to Content

Columbia taking slave-owning doctor’s name off campus dorm

New
9:47 am National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Columbia University is taking the name of its medical school’s founder off of a campus dormitory because he owned slaves and once advertised a reward for the return of one who ran away. Columbia President Lee Bollinger told students and faculty in a letter Friday that the university was not erasing Samuel Bard’s contributions to the school but that it became clear amid a global reckoning on racism and racist legacies that having a dorm named for him was not appropriate. Bard, who lived from 1742 to 1821, was a pioneer in obstetrics, helped develop a treatment for diphtheria and served as the personal physician to President George Washington. In 1767, he founded what is now known as Columbia’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content