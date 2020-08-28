Waupaca County man stabbed

Waupaca County, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Waupaca County man is in stable condition after he was stabbed Thursday, according to the Waupaca County Sheriff's Department.

According to a press release sent Friday, a 25-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen by a 23-year-old man Thursday night.

The 25-year-old is hospitalized and remains in stable condition.

The 23-year-old, who also sustained some injuries, has been arrested, with charges pending.

The Sheriff's Office says this was an isolated incident and there's no danger to the public.