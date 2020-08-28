UW-Stevens Point students move in with precautions

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point implemented some changes to the move in process because of COVID-19.

Normally the university has two days dedicated for students to move into the dorms.

This year it's spread out over seven days, so fewer people are in each dorm at a time.

Dozens of students were there Friday, some in the early-day rain and others in sunshine. Friday was day three in the seven day process.

UW-Stevens Point assigned each student a two-hour time slot to move their belongings in.

Residential Living Coordinator Danielle Rosene said the process had gone smoothly so far.

"There were so many uncertanties with the pandemic," explained Rosene. "And it's so good seeing them walking around campus. It's so good seeing them starting to create connections and it's just nice having that activity back on campus again."

Around 2,100 students will move in by next week.

UWSP also moved some start-of-school activities to an outdoor tent on campus.