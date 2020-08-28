US plans further troop reductions in Iraq by November

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the Trump administration plans to reduce the number of U.S. troops in Iraq from the current 5,200 to about 3,500 by November. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a plan not yet publicly announced. The planned reduction was first reported Friday by the Wall Street Journal. President Donald Trump said last week when the Iraqi prime minister visited the White House that he intends to withdraw all U.S. forces as quickly as possible, but he cited no numbers or timetable. Trump is campaigning for reelection on a pledge to end what he calls endless wars.