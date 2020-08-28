US ambassador avoids New Zealand quarantine on return

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — United States Ambassador Scott Brown’s diplomatic status has allowed him and his wife to avoid going into quarantine at New Zealand’s border after they returned from a trip to the U.S. this week. Just about everybody who arrives in New Zealand is required to spend 14 days isolated in a government-run hotel that is guarded by the military as the country tries to eliminate the coronavirus. But the Browns say they’re isolating themselves at home and taking all the proper precautions. Officials have no power to force diplomats into quarantine because they have special rights under the Vienna Convention.