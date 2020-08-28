UN resolution being voted on would cut Lebanon peacekeepers

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved a resolution that extends the mandate of the U.N. peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon for a year but reduces its troop ceiling from 15,000 to 13,000 in response to U.S. pressure. The French-drafted resolution also makes another concession to the Trump administration and its close ally Israel. It calls on the Lebanese government to facilitate “prompt and full access” to sites requested by U.N. peacekeepers for investigation, including tunnels crossing the U.N.-drawn Blue Line between Lebanon and Israel. The council president sent an email to members Friday, obtained by AP, announcing the result.