UN calls for action to increase women in peacekeeping

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution calling on the U.N. and all countries to step up action to increase the number of women in military and civilian positions at all levels in the U.N.’s far-flung peacekeeping operations. The resolution recognizes “the indispensable role of women in increasing the overall performance and effectiveness of peacekeeping operations.” The Indonesian-sponsored measure puts a spotlight on the huge disparity between men and women in the U.N.’s 13 peacekeeping operations, despite efforts over decades to improve the gender balance. Currently, only 6% of all uniformed military, police and justice and corrections personnel in field missions are women.