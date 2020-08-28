UK encourages workers to return to the office

LONDON (AP) — The British government is encouraging workers to return to their offices amid concern that the number of people working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic is hurting coffee bars, restaurants and other businesses in city centers. The government plans to roll out a media campaign next week that will encourage employers to highlight the efforts they’ve made to protect staff from the virus. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Friday that this is the right time for many people to return to work because children will be going back to school next week. He also said prolonged isolation from friends and colleagues is taking a toll on mental health.