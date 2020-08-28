U.S. flies B-52 bombers over Europe to show NATO solidarity

BERLIN (AP) — American B-52 Stratofortress bombers are flying over all 30 NATO countries in an exercise the U.S. military said was meant to demonstrate the alliance’s solidarity, amid growing signs of cracks. Four of the long-range jet bombers based in Britain were flying Friday over European members of NATO, integrating along the way with several partner nations’ fighters and refueling aircraft. Two other Stratofortresses based in North Dakota were flying over Canada and the United States. The single-day mission’s meant specifically to “demonstrate NATO solidarity, enhance readiness and provide training opportunities”