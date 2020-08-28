Trump pardons Alice Johnson, who praised him in RNC speech

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has pardoned a woman who had praised him the night before in a speech at the Republican National Convention. Trump on Friday pardoned Alice Marie Johnson, who had spent more than two decades serving life without parole for a nonviolent drug offense. Trump had commuted her life sentence in 2018, which allowed her early release. Trump said Johnson has done an “Incredible job” since her release with identifying additional prisoners who could be eligible for early release. Trump said: “We’re giving Alice a full pardon.” Johnson said Thursday that she was free “by the grace of God and the compassion of President Donald John Trump.”