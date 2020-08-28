Tillis apologizes for failing to keep mask on at White House

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis says he “fell short” of his own standard by failing to keep his face mask on in the White House crowd while listening to President Donald Trump’s speech. Tillis has been consistently talking up face coverings as a chief method to slow the spread of COVID-19, and his campaign tweeted a picture of him wearing one before Thursday night’s speech. But other media outlets later showed images of a maskless Tillis in the tightly packed crowd. Democrats accused Tillis of being a hypocrite. He’s in a tough reelection bid against Democrat Cal Cunningham.