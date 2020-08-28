Teen who held BLM event gets $2500 bill for police overtime

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (AP) — A teen who organized a Black Lives Matter rally in her New Jersey town says she has been sent a bill for police overtime. NJ Advance Media reported Friday that 18-year-old Emily Gil of Englewood Cliffs received a letter looking for payment of $2,499.26. Gil had organized a protest on July 25. The town’s letter said she had not met with officials before her protest, requiring them to hastily come up with security plans. Gil said she didn’t meet with them in person over coronavirus concerns, but made an offer to meet via Zoom, which wasn’t accepted, and then officials stopped responding.