Tanzania opposition parties say candidates unfairly rejected

DODOMA, Tanzania (AP) — Tanzania’s main opposition parties are alleging sabotage by authorities after dozens of candidates for parliament were disqualified for the October elections. The CHADEMA party asserts that at least 57 of its candidates for parliament have been dubiously disqualified to clear the way for ruling party candidates. Parliament has 264 directly elected members. Another main opposition party, ACT Wazalendo, asserts that some of its candidates faced unfair treatment. The electoral commission rejects the allegations. After taking office in 2015, President John Magufuli barred opposition groups from political gatherings, and human rights groups have warned that such obstacles will increase ahead of the vote.