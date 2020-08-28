Suit: Ex-Female Boy Scout faced harassment, discrimination

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former 17-year-old female Boy Scout member alleges in a lawsuit against a Kansas City-area branch that she experienced sexual harassment and discrimination before she was fired as a staff member. KCUR reports the girl’s lawsuit against the Heart of America Council says Boy Scout staff members engaged in drunken parties and barged in on women as they changed at camp. The girl, identified in the lawsuit as Jane Doe, contends she was punished for things male staff members got away with before she was sent home from the H. Roe Bartle Scout Camp after just 12 days. The Heart of America Council did not respond to a request for comment.