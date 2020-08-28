Stevens Point Mayor: “No one should feel fearful,” over events this weekend

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Citing reports from the city and police about multiple planned protests and rallies in Stevens Point this weekend, Mayor Mike Wiza encouraged safety and respect for group's rights.

"Peaceful gatherings are not only allowed but supported by the city," said Wiza in a astatement.

He continued: "Stevens Point is a diverse community and strives to be respectful of individuals rights, beliefs and opinions. I ask that all citizens remain cognizant of those core values and respect our differences. No one should have to feel fearful or intimidated by any person or group. We are better than that."

Wiza mentioned that the city and Stevens Point police have been in contact with organizers for the gatherings, which he believes are planned for Saturday morning in the town square.

Law enforcement from multiple agencies at the local and county levels will have an increased presence in town this weekend. The departments, "will uphold the laws to the best of their ability, while ensuring that the right to assemble is not infringed upon. Violations of the law will not be tolerated," said Wiza.