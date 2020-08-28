State Senate agrees to meet Monday in special session on police reform

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate plans to meet in a special session Monday to discuss police reform in wake of Jacob Blake shooting.

Gov. Tony Evers on Monday ordered the Legislature to meet in special session to consider a package of bills he says are designed to increase police accountability.

Evers signed Executive Order #84 which requires the State Senate and Assembly to convene and take up a set of bills outlined in the order. The session is scheduled to begin at noon on Aug. 31.

“Today I am calling for a Special Session of the Legislature to take up the package of legislation we announced earlier this year,” Evers said. “We must begin the long but important path toward ensuring our state and our country start to live up to our promises of equity and justice.”

LIST OF PROPOSED LEGISLATION