Shinzo Abe — aka ‘Super Mario’ — will miss Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was a star at the closing ceremony of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. He paraded before a sellout crowd at the Maracana Stadium as Nintendo game character Super Mario. Abe’s humorous invitation to the next Olympics in Tokyo was a crowd favorite among the Brazilians. It turns out that Abe won’t be around officially when the postponed Olympics are set to open on July 23, 2021. He has announced he intends to step down as prime minister because of a chronic health problem. The Olympics are probably the project that Abe is best known for outside of Japan.