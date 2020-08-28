Sheriff: Suspect used knife, hammer to kill 2 Florida boys

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 30-year-old man who was invited to live on a family’s property in northeast Florida has been charged with the “brutal” premeditated first-degree murders of their two young sons. The boys’ mother found their bodies on Wednesday. Mark Wilson Jr. was arrested late Thursday night. State Attorney R.J. Larizza said during a Friday morning news conference that Wilson “attacked those two kids without mercy.” Sheriff H.D. “Gator” DeLoach says investigators found a knife and hammer that were used in the attack. The boys were 12 and 14 years old. The family had moved to the area 16 days ago.